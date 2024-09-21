 Karan Vohra REPLACED From Amar Upadhyay Starrer Doree 2? (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Vohra REPLACED From Amar Upadhyay Starrer Doree 2? (Exclusive)

Karan Vohra REPLACED From Amar Upadhyay Starrer Doree 2? (Exclusive)

The Free Press Journal has learnt of some exclusive scoop from the sets of Doree 2. Apparently, Karan Vohra, who was roped in to play the male lead in the show has been replaced. Read ahead to know what conspired.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 08:49 PM IST
article-image

The first season of Amar Upadhyay and Mahi Bhanushali went ahead to be highly successful and the show received immense love and appreciation from the viewers. It was just some time ago that the show went off air and the second season of it was announced soon after.

Read Also
Republic Day 2024: Avika Gor, Surbhi Chandna, Amar Upadhyay & Others Reveal How India's History &...
article-image

After a lot of speculations in the media, it was finally confirmed that Amar Upadhyay will be returning to the show and Priyanshi Yadav, Karan Vohra will also be seen playing titular characters in the show.

Well, The Free Press Journal has learnt of an exclusive scoop straight from the sets of the show. A little birdie from the sets of Doree 2 informs us that Karan Vohra, who was paired opposite Priyanshi Yadav in the show has now been replaced. Our source says, “Karan has been replaced from the show as he had a few creative differences with the makers.” Apparently, as informed by the source, the actor was ‘not okay’ with Amar Upadhyay receiving more footage than him in the show and as a result of the same, the actor had a few creative differences with the makers, post which, the actor was replaced.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Karan Vohra On Story Of Main Hoon Sath Tere Being Similar To SRK-Nayantara's Love...
article-image

Who replaces Karan in the show is something we will get back soon on for our viewers.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Crime: 29-Year-Old Woman's Dismembered Body, Cut Into Over 30 Pieces, Found Stuffed Inside Refrigerator In Malleswaram House; Videos Surface
Bengaluru Crime: 29-Year-Old Woman's Dismembered Body, Cut Into Over 30 Pieces, Found Stuffed Inside Refrigerator In Malleswaram House; Videos Surface
Tirupati Prasad Controversy: Outrage In Ayodhya Over Alleged Use Of Animal Fat In Laddus Distributed During Prana Pratishtha Ceremony
Tirupati Prasad Controversy: Outrage In Ayodhya Over Alleged Use Of Animal Fat In Laddus Distributed During Prana Pratishtha Ceremony
Parvin Dabas 'Stable', Actor Did Not Suffer Head Or Face Injury In Car Accident: Report
Parvin Dabas 'Stable', Actor Did Not Suffer Head Or Face Injury In Car Accident: Report
Karan Vohra REPLACED From Amar Upadhyay Starrer Doree 2? (Exclusive)
Karan Vohra REPLACED From Amar Upadhyay Starrer Doree 2? (Exclusive)

For the uninformed, Karan was last seen opposite Ulka Gupta in Zee TV’s ‘Main Hoon Sath Tere.’ However, the show did not perform very well.

Read Also
How I Met My Life Partner: Amar Upadhyay gushes about his wife, 'Hetal is one of the most beautiful...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parvin Dabas 'Stable', Actor Did Not Suffer Head Or Face Injury In Car Accident: Report

Parvin Dabas 'Stable', Actor Did Not Suffer Head Or Face Injury In Car Accident: Report

Karan Vohra REPLACED From Amar Upadhyay Starrer Doree 2? (Exclusive)

Karan Vohra REPLACED From Amar Upadhyay Starrer Doree 2? (Exclusive)

Comedian Sudesh Lehri Gets Injured On Laughter Chefs Set, Shoot Halted

Comedian Sudesh Lehri Gets Injured On Laughter Chefs Set, Shoot Halted

Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Confesses To Sexually Assaulting Minor Ex- Employee: Police

Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Confesses To Sexually Assaulting Minor Ex- Employee: Police

Samantha Stuns In Sleeveless Gown With Thigh-High Slit At Brother's Wedding; See Photos

Samantha Stuns In Sleeveless Gown With Thigh-High Slit At Brother's Wedding; See Photos