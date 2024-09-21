Karan Vohra REPLACED From Amar Upadhyay Starrer Doree 2? (Exclusive)

The first season of Amar Upadhyay and Mahi Bhanushali went ahead to be highly successful and the show received immense love and appreciation from the viewers. It was just some time ago that the show went off air and the second season of it was announced soon after.

After a lot of speculations in the media, it was finally confirmed that Amar Upadhyay will be returning to the show and Priyanshi Yadav, Karan Vohra will also be seen playing titular characters in the show.

Well, The Free Press Journal has learnt of an exclusive scoop straight from the sets of the show. A little birdie from the sets of Doree 2 informs us that Karan Vohra, who was paired opposite Priyanshi Yadav in the show has now been replaced. Our source says, “Karan has been replaced from the show as he had a few creative differences with the makers.” Apparently, as informed by the source, the actor was ‘not okay’ with Amar Upadhyay receiving more footage than him in the show and as a result of the same, the actor had a few creative differences with the makers, post which, the actor was replaced.

Who replaces Karan in the show is something we will get back soon on for our viewers.

For the uninformed, Karan was last seen opposite Ulka Gupta in Zee TV’s ‘Main Hoon Sath Tere.’ However, the show did not perform very well.