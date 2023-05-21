How I Met My Life Partner: Amar Upadhyay gushes about his wife, 'Hetal is one of the most beautiful human beings I know'

Amar Upadhyay with Hetal Upadhyay | Pic: Instagram/hetal_upadhyay

Many heads turned when TV actor, Amar Upadhayay had an arranged marriage with Hetal. He was barely 23 back then. But after more than two decades of marital bliss and two children, Amar still looks enamoured by his wife. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

When and how did you meet Hetal?

I first met Hetal at her house when I had gone to see her for a casual meeting arranged by my mother and her family.

What are the qualities that attracted you to her?

Hetal is one of the most beautiful human beings I know. She is a pure soul who is also a romantic. When I met her, I just loved her simplicity, honesty and straightforward nature. I enjoyed talking to her (she began the conversation); all these factors made her very attractive. She had the qualities that a man would look for in a life partner. After a few meetings, I decided I wanted to be with her forever.

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

I was the first to ask her out for a lunch date at Gaylords, Churchgate. I fetched her from her home. I had gathered that she loves flowers, especially tulips and roses. So, I picked up a bunch and she was pleasantly surprised.

Who said I love you first?

Hetal.

How many times a day would you speak with her?

I speak with her 24X7 even today.

Who is possessive between the two of you?

We both are quite possessive of each other. On second thoughts, I feel I am a wee bit more possessive.

Who is the cleanliness freak?

She is a big cleanliness freak and that’s great.

Who is more short-tempered between the two?

I am short-tempered. She is calm and cool actually she’s super cool and I love this about her.

Did you guys fight during your courtship days?

Not at all. Besides, our courtship lasted only a couple of months since it was an arranged marriage.

How has the relationship changed from the time you were engaged to being husband and wife?

A few months after we were married, we decided to start a family and have two kids. The idea was that if we have children when we are young, we would still be reasonably young when the children become adults. It was a mutual decision and now we are proud parents of two beautiful kids. I think we did the right thing, we feel great. Hetal and I can be ourselves in front of each other. When you are in love, you want to see your partner happy and you want to walk that extra mile to do things for him/her. Hetal and I want to be there for each other and do things for each other.

How would you define love?

When one feels super happy if your partner is happy, I guess that’s love.

What are your common interests?

We love travelling, watching movies and discovering new places to eat. Hetal loves shopping and I love carrying bags for her and hanging around while she shops.