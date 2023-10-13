Karan Patel Hopes To Garner Love From The Audiences For Darran Chhoo |

Popular TV actor Karan Patel, who is known for Yeh Hai Mohabatein marks his film debut with Darran Chhoo. Touted as a family entertainer, the film releases today in theatres all over. In the candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Karan opens up about his much awaited debut, why he won’t quit TV ever and more.

Talking more on his debut, he states, “The crux of Darran Chhoo teaches you, how to respect your fear so your fear can prove to be your biggest teacher. It will teach you how to be strong. But it also tells us not to fear issues that can be solved by yourself. You don’t have to rely on destiny or god ki hey bhagwan aisa ho Jaye. We need to take necessary steps to solve it and defeat our fear. God has given you that strength but you are scared to try it out. Once you try solving with your mind we will surely defeat our fear.”

“The audiences want to watch good, meaningful and entertaining film with a message. We have everything in our film a good message with a good storyline, songs, comedy and fin element that the audiences want to watch,” he adds.

While elaborating on his double celebrations as he marks his big screen debut and his wife Ankita turns producer, he shares, “I am very happy since, it’s a double celebration for me. Firstly, it’s a home production, that is being produced by my wife Ankita. Also, I am very thrilled as this is my first film. It was a dream of doing a film on the big screen and now it has been finally fulfilled.”

Karan, who is an established name on Indian television tells that it wasn’t his childhood desire to be an actor. “It wasn’t a childhood aspiration but this happened a little later and I believe it had happened for good as I couldn't have done anything better,” he says.

Karan feels that he isn’t entitled to get any monetary benefits out of his debut. He explains, “It’s her property and I don't think I’m going to get any remuneration as such. Having said so this is our film, so it has to come to us. I am happy she has given me a break. Honestly, I only hope the audiences love as much as we loved while making the film. If that happens we will consider ourselves blessed.”

Sharing further on being confident in this ruthless industry, he gushes, “Confidence is good. But fearing a little bit is also good so you don't feel over confident and don't succumb to failures. Rather be strong to face your fears and move ahead in life. Not necessary the fear should be on your face but fear need to be there, so as to know what you need to do in order to overcome that fear.”

On a parting note, when probed if he ever quit television. He quips, “I will never say good bye to TV. Unfortunately, our industry has a very strong unnecessary mental barrier between TV and films. They don't accept a TV face easily on the big screen easily which is not the case in the West. I will have to juggle or shuffle between the two mediums.”

“Having said that TV is my comfort zone so I may go there anytime. For now I want to concentrate on the bigger screen until I’m not as comfortable as I am on small screen. Audience doesn't mind. If the audience wants to watch you 6 days in a week, it means you are more saleable than a film face, he signs off.