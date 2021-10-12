'Using the Prince to get back at the King': Karan Patel reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest in drugs case

Popular television actor Karan Patel has extened his support to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, who has been arrested in an alleged drugs case.

Karan took to Instagram to support the father-son duo and also called the arrest of Aryan 'shameful act'.

He wrote that Aryan was being used to target Shah Rukh Khan.

"Using the 'Prince' to get back at the 'KING' is the most coward and shameful act that can be. Just because you needed a dark spot to hide a bigger issue, you are trying to stop the 'Son' from shining, well, you can’t... It’s in his genes," he wrote and added '#ImWithSRKAlways', and '#AfewThousandKilos vs #AnEmptyDuffleBag.'

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Mika Singh, Hansal Mehta, Salman Khan and others, have extended their support to the Khan family amid Aryan's arrest.

It was also reported that edtech company Byju’s stopped all advertisements featuring Shah Rukh amid Aryan's ongoing investigation. Actors Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani and Nakuul Mehta criticised the move.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after a raid at a party on a Goa-bound cruise ship.

He has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act pertaining to possession, consumption and purchase of drugs.

Since last week, he has been lodged at the Arthur Road jail.

A special court in Mumbai, on Monday, directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its reply on October 13 to a bail plea filed by Aryan. His bail plea will be heard on Wednesday.

