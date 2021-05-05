Karan Patel mocks Kangana Ranaut's old tweet, calls her 'most hilarious stand-up comedian'

Twitter on Tuesday permanently suspended Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, saying she had repeatedly violated its rules on "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour". But, that didn't stop Television actor Karan patel from taking a jibe at the 'Queen' star.
Karan shared a screengrab of Ranaut's old tweet on oxygen crisis in the country amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 and wrote, "This woman is the most hilarious stand up comedian this country ever produced."
For the unversed, a day before suspension, Kangana had urged people to plant more trees even as the demand for oxygen goes up in the country with rising COVID-19 cases.
"Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees'," Kangana had written on Twitter.
She had added: "Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we are going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature?"
