Karan Patel mocks Kangana Ranaut's old tweet, calls her 'most hilarious stand-up comedian'

"Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees'," Kangana had written on Twitter.

She had added: "Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we are going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature?"