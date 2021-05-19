'Khatam karo': 'Yeh Hai Mohabattein' fame Karan Patel says TV industry should start making finite shows

Television actor Karan Patel has never shied away from sharing his thoughts on various topics. The actor, who is still remembered as Raman Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabattein, recently talked about the need for the television industry to make finite shows.
Yeh Hai Mohabattein, also starring Divyanka Tripathi in the lead role, had a six-year-long run before it ended.
In his recent interview with ETimes, the actor said that there is no point in dragging the show and the TV industry should make finite shows now.
He further said that there were times when he thought why hasn't the show ended yet. He clarified that he is not complaining because the show has helped him reach where he is today. But, in those six years, there were moments when he thought, 'Bas karo yaar, khatam karo agar story nahi mil rahi hai aagey toh.'
He also opined that instead of just dragging the shows, the makers should end it on a high, so that when they return with a second season, they have the audience waiting for it impatiently.
Karan also drew a comparison between the television shows and OTT platforms. He pondered as to why the TV industry isn't "ready to grow" and added that it's still making regressive shows. He said a lot of original and interesting content are being made for OTT platforms.
Karan was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in which he had replaced Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj. The show, however, ended in October 2020.
He has also appeared in several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 in 2013 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020. He had emerged as the runner-up in the latter.
