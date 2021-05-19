'Khatam karo': 'Yeh Hai Mohabattein' fame Karan Patel says TV industry should start making finite shows

Television actor Karan Patel has never shied away from sharing his thoughts on various topics. The actor, who is still remembered as Raman Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabattein, recently talked about the need for the television industry to make finite shows.

Yeh Hai Mohabattein, also starring Divyanka Tripathi in the lead role, had a six-year-long run before it ended.

In his recent interview with ETimes, the actor said that there is no point in dragging the show and the TV industry should make finite shows now.

He further said that there were times when he thought why hasn't the show ended yet. He clarified that he is not complaining because the show has helped him reach where he is today. But, in those six years, there were moments when he thought, 'Bas karo yaar, khatam karo agar story nahi mil rahi hai aagey toh.'