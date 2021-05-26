Karan Kundrra joins Covid relief efforts

Over the past few weeks, several Bollywood celebs have stepped out to help those affected by the Covid crisis. From providing financial aid to crucial medical equipments, many celebs are doing their bit. Karan Kundrra is the latest one to come forward and help people amid the pandemic. The actor has made a contribution to a foundation, and the money will be used to procure wellness kits, oximeters and medicines for Covid patients.

Speaking about his initiative Karan said, “We have been shooting around the Gujarat border and we had a very bad network due to the cyclone. We had lost almost all communication for almost for days. I couldn’t even connect to my parents. Even with that, we have been trying to repost and re-share people’s needs and queries about whatever they were facing difficulty with, during these pandemic times. But, we were also looking at somewhere at how we can contribute something big.”