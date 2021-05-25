Akshay Kumar to help 3,600 dancers with free monthly ration amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the second wave of coronavirus in India, several Bollywood celebrities have been going above and beyond their means to help those in need.
While some of them have been helping with oxygen concentrators and medicines, others have started COVID-19 relief fundraisers amid the crisis.
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who had earlier donated oxygen concentrators and contributed Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation, has now come forward to provide free monthly ration for 3,600 dancers.
According to a report in ETimes, Akshay had spoken to ace Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya on his 50th birthday and went on to ask the dancer what he wanted as a gift.
Responding to the same, Ganesh told Akshay that "if he could help 1,600 junior choreographers and aged dancers and about 2,000 background dancers with a month's ration.
Akshay readily agreed to help them through Ganesh Acharya Foundation.
The ace choreographer further said that his wife oversees the packing and distribution of food, which is done areawise and keeping all the health and safety protocols in mind.
The dancers and choreographers whose details are registered with them, get either the money to afford the basics or a kit that contains the basic essentials to feed a small family unit for a month.
Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna has also been active involved in procuring and donating oxygen concentrators.
On the work front, Akshay is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He also has Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, Farhad Samji-directed Bachchan Pandey, Ranjit Tiwari's Bell Bottom and Yash Raj Films project Prithviraj in the pipeline.
Recently, the actor had quashed rumours of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom releasing this year on Independence Day.
