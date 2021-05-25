Akshay Kumar to help 3,600 dancers with free monthly ration amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the second wave of coronavirus in India, several Bollywood celebrities have been going above and beyond their means to help those in need.

While some of them have been helping with oxygen concentrators and medicines, others have started COVID-19 relief fundraisers amid the crisis.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who had earlier donated oxygen concentrators and contributed Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation, has now come forward to provide free monthly ration for 3,600 dancers.

According to a report in ETimes, Akshay had spoken to ace Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya on his 50th birthday and went on to ask the dancer what he wanted as a gift.

Responding to the same, Ganesh told Akshay that "if he could help 1,600 junior choreographers and aged dancers and about 2,000 background dancers with a month's ration.