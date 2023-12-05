Karan Johar On His Equation With Shah Rukh Khan: He Is Family To Me; He Is My Older Brother

Karan Johar's love for narratives and personal stories has not just led to a successful 25-year career in filmmaking but has also resulted in 19 years and 8 seasons of his highly acclaimed talk show, Koffee With Karan.

In celebration of its success and the smooth filming of the current Season 8, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held a private event in Mumbai, where he interacted with the press. The Free Press Journal team was also in attendance at the gathering.

Before the press briefing, the media had the privilege to witness an exclusive preview of the forthcoming episode, showcasing actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani sharing the talk show couch. Interestingly, the duo had previously acted opposite each other in Karan's segment of Lust Stories in 2018 and his production Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Responding to media queries with wit, humour and occasional catharsis , the 51-year-old filmmaker was wholehearted as he addressed various concerns. These ranged from the possibility of bringing his friend and actor Shah Rukh Khan back to the talk show couch, to explaining the criteria behind deciding the combinations of his guests, among other topics.

When asked about the prospect of inviting SRK to the show, a celebrity known for captivating audiences and industry peers with his distinctive intellect and candour, Karan shares, "I just know that if there is any megastar who has earned his right to speak when he needs to, it is Shah Rukh Khan. I, of all the people, have been his closest friend and family and should understand that. I have that leverage because he is family to me. I can ask him and request him, and he has never said no to me. So I never asked. Because I know he didn't want to be in that situation of a dilemma where he had to say no to me. I pick and choose what I ask for. He is somebody who matters the world to me; he is family to me; he is my older brother.”

The FPJ team posed the question on how combinations were determined, considering that netizens often have numerous suggestions to offer. Drawing laughter from the room with his reply, Karan jests, "There are two very important things that actually make combinations. One is their desire to actually come on the show. Second is their availability in that combination. The third is that you put up a set and you've got to finish it in a month and a half. Those are external factors that people don't think about. It's very easy for you to say, get A and B together but are A and B in town during that time. Are they busy? Do they even want to come? I can't force anyone to come on the show."

Streaming on OTT, Koffee With Karan Season 8 is in its seventh week.