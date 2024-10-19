Karan Johar Gets 'Offended' As Maheep Kapoor Calls Out Those Using Ozempic For Fast Weight Loss

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar got 'offended' after Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor mocked those opting for Ozempic to lose weight. For those unversed, Ozempic is a medication used to manage Type 2 diabetes by helping to regulate blood sugar levels. It also helps in weight loss by slowing gastric emptying and increasing feelings of fullness, which can lead to reduced food intake. However, it isn't officially approved for weight loss.

Karan Johar's drastic weight loss in his latest public appearances was unmissable and several social media users had speculated that he has opted for Ozempic.

Karan slams X user for praising Maheep

It all started after an X user praised for for calling out those using ozempic for weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. The user posted, "#Maheep rightly called out people for using #ozempic for fast weightloss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out #karanjohar too, the producer of #FabulousLives #bollywoodwives."

Reacting to the post, Karan wrote on his Instagram story, "Oh Lord!!!! Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko Mile credit ??? And @maheepkapoor did you mean me???"

The post was reshared by Maheep along with several laughing emojis. However, this did not go down well with the filmmaker and he replied, "You’re laughing? I’m offended."

Soon after Karan said he is offended, Maheep reshared the story and called the filmmaker a 'crazy man'. Once again she added a bunch of laughing emoticons.

Take a look:

It is to be noted that Karan is the producer of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.

About Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has returned for a new season, now titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, featuring three new faces and even more drama and fun. This season sees a showdown between Mumbai's Bollywood wives and the elite of Delhi. Those who have joined the cast are Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla, and they have gone head-to-head with Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep, and Seema Sajdeh.

The show has special cameos of Ranbir Kapoor, Karan, Ektaa Kapoor, Mozez Singh, Orry, Saif Ali Khan and others.