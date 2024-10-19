Fabulous Lives V/S Bollywood Wives Review: Karan Johar's Show Is A Forced Face-Off That Fails To Spark

Director: Uttam Ramkrishna Domale

Cast: Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha Chawla

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

Rating: **

Season 3 of Fabulous Bollywood Wives takes a dramatic turn with its new title, Fabulous Lives V/S Bollywood Wives. However, the rebranding feels like a desperate attempt to inject tension where none exists. Unlike its predecessors, which entertained with light-hearted drama and quirky moments, this season’s premise—pitting Mumbai’s Bollywood wives against Delhi’s elite— feels disappointingly forced, and the rivalry is so superficial that it borders on farce.

Returning from Mumbai’s glitzy fold are Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who, despite the scripted nature of the show, did offer some sense of camaraderie in earlier seasons. But this time, their dynamic is overshadowed by the introduction of Delhi’s “elite brigade,” which includes Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Unfortunately, instead of genuine fireworks, we get awkward interactions and engineered drama that feels painfully staged.

The premise hinges on the overplayed trope of ‘Delhi vs Mumbai’, with the women comparing everything from their parties to their friendships, but none holds water. The personalities clash, not because of natural differences, but because the show forces them to. The wives- themselves confess to the "awkward energy," and that vibe bleeds into the screen. It’s a snooze fest, lacking the humorous delusions or relatable moments that made the earlier seasons guilty pleasures.

Where this season truly stumbles is in its manufactured drama. Despite the producers’ efforts to create tension between the Bollywood wives and the Delhi crew, the interactions appear shallow and unconvincing. The Bollywood wives often appear petty, constantly taking potshots at each other or their new Delhi counterparts. Shalini Passi, from Delhi, stands out for her maturity and originality, while Riddhima Kapoor Sahni comes across as bubbly, honest, and straightforward. In contrast, the others seem manipulative and conniving, deepening the disconnect between the two groups.

The first five episodes drag with frivolous scenes that offer little substance. You are left wondering why these women are even on-screen together—there is no real tension, no genuine camaraderie, and no drama worth sticking around for. It's only by the mid-sixth episode that the show finally offers something worth watching. Here, the wives momentarily drop their masks and talk about their children, bringing genuine emotion to the screen. For once, the tears seem real, as do their concerns.

The much-anticipated cameos by Bollywood’s A-listers, including Gauri Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Neetu Singh, add some star power. But their brief appearances do little to save the lackluster proceedings.

Karan Johar, a regular fixture in this universe, tries to inject energy into the proceedings. Still, even his trademark sarcasm and a Koffee with Karan redux skit cannot save this sinking ship. Watching him play the mediator is less engaging than watching paint dry.

By the season’s end, it inadvertently reveals the deep-rooted nepotism in the Hindi film industry, with every interaction shaped by family connections and lineage.

Overall, even the most loyal fans of the series will find their patience tested by the poorly staged interactions and uninspired storylines.