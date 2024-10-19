Who Is Shalini Passi? Know About The Delhi-Based Artist & Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Star

Fabulous Live Of Bollywood Wives is back with a new season and with three new entrants, the show is filled with more 'kalesh', drama and fun. Titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, the show pits Mumbai's Bollywood wives against the elites of Delhi. This time, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla are introduced as the elite brigade against Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh.

Ever since the show started streaming on an OTT platform, one name which is constantly making headlines is Shalini Passi and it wouldn't be wrong to say that she is one of the most entertaining of them all.

Shalini has grabbed eyeballs for her custom couture as well as her extravagant lifestyle in Delhi.

Who is Shalini Passi?

Shalini is a Delhi-based artist known for her vibrant and thought-provoking artworks. She often explores themes related to identity, culture, and social issues, using various mediums such as painting, sculpture, and installation.

Shalini often shares insights into her creative process and inspirations through her social media and exhibitions.

In Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, she has also revealed that she is a singer, dancer, writer, fashion patron, swimmer, and philanthropist.

Shalini has been educating underprivileged children in Delhi by conducting workshops focused on arts and crafts since 2010. In February 2021, Shalini and her husband, industrialist Sanjay Passi, donated Rs 10 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

According to a report in The Nod Magazine, Shalini tied the knot with Sanjay when she was just 20 years old.

Shalini is also the founder of MASH, an organisation which brings the world of art, architecture, craft, design, and fashion closer.

She has a fan following of over 1 million on Instagram. Reportedly, Shalini lives in a swanky bungalow in Golf Links neighbourhood, New Delhi, with Sanjay and their son Robin.