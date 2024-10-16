 Karan Johar Celebrates 26 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 'Characters That Live Through Time And Beyond'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Celebrates 26 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 'Characters That Live Through Time And Beyond'

Karan Johar Celebrates 26 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 'Characters That Live Through Time And Beyond'

Karan Johar expressed gratitude for the incredible cast and crew, reflecting on the joy of maintaining that same spirit 26 years later.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
article-image

In a heartfelt tribute, Karan Johar recently marked the 26th anniversary of his groundbreaking film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', a romantic drama that redefined Bollywood for a generation.

Featuring the dynamic trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, the film remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema. To commemorate this special milestone, Johar took to Instagram, sharing a nostalgic video filled with behind-the-scenes moments that captured the essence of the film.

Read Also
Karan Johar Reveals How Salman Khan Got On Board Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 Years Ago, Pens Emotional...
article-image

He reminisced about the charm of the '90s with a playful caption: "Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink headbands, summer camp with only dancing involved, wishing on toota taaras, cheating in basketball, dosti that turns into pyaar and characters that live through time and beyond!!"

He expressed gratitude for the incredible cast and crew, reflecting on the joy of maintaining that same spirit 26 years later.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Road Rage: Car Driver Travelling With Toddler Gets Abused, Slapped By Biker On WEH; Shocking Video Surfaces
Mumbai Road Rage: Car Driver Travelling With Toddler Gets Abused, Slapped By Biker On WEH; Shocking Video Surfaces
Mr Faisu Warns About His Fake X Account, Says Impersonator Tried To Scam Him Of Money: 'I Am Taking Legal Action'
Mr Faisu Warns About His Fake X Account, Says Impersonator Tried To Scam Him Of Money: 'I Am Taking Legal Action'
CLAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: Candidates Can Apply Until This Date; Eligibility Criteria & Application Fees Explained
CLAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended: Candidates Can Apply Until This Date; Eligibility Criteria & Application Fees Explained
'Punjab Gram Panchayat Polls See 77 Pc Voter Turnout,' Says State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri
'Punjab Gram Panchayat Polls See 77 Pc Voter Turnout,' Says State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', released in 1998, was not just a film; it was a cultural phenomenon. With its catchy music, memorable dialogues, and iconic fashion, it influenced trends, from the gifting of friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK's stylish accessories and Anjali's iconic bob-cut.

The film's success paved the way for its re-release last year, celebrating 25 years of the beloved trio.

During the screening, Johar, Khan, and Mukerji surprised fans by making a special appearance at a theatre, creating a whirlwind of excitement on social media. Karan Johar praised Shah Rukh Khan, calling him the "Emperor of entertainment" and the "King of romance," emphasizing the impact Khan had on his career.

Read Also
'Truly Annoying Me': Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Alia Bhatt-Vasan Bala's Jigra Casting...
article-image

"I won't be here if it wasn't for bhai, if it wasn't for Aditya Chopra," Johar said, adding, "his energy is infectious. Thank you for being you, and thank you for allowing me to have this career." With numerous awards and accolades under its belt, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' continues to resonate with audiences, reminding us of the enduring power of love and friendship.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mr Faisu Warns About His Fake X Account, Says Impersonator Tried To Scam Him Of Money: 'I Am Taking...

Mr Faisu Warns About His Fake X Account, Says Impersonator Tried To Scam Him Of Money: 'I Am Taking...

Rajinikanth's ₹35 Crore Poes Garden Residence Flooded After Heavy Rains In Chennai, Viral Video...

Rajinikanth's ₹35 Crore Poes Garden Residence Flooded After Heavy Rains In Chennai, Viral Video...

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra NOT Evicted From Show, Here's What Exactly Happened

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra NOT Evicted From Show, Here's What Exactly Happened

Gigi Hadid Leads Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024, While Bella Hadid Surprises In A Bold Red Look

Gigi Hadid Leads Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024, While Bella Hadid Surprises In A Bold Red Look

'I Want To Marry You': Bigg Boss 18's Alice Kaushik Reveals How Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon Asked Her...

'I Want To Marry You': Bigg Boss 18's Alice Kaushik Reveals How Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon Asked Her...