 Karan Johar Can't Stop Praising Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi's The Tribe: 'Go Ahead & Troll Me I Will Still...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Can't Stop Praising Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi's The Tribe: 'Go Ahead & Troll Me I Will Still...'

Karan Johar Can't Stop Praising Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi's The Tribe: 'Go Ahead & Troll Me I Will Still...'

The series delves into the journeys of five young, glamorous, and affluent content creators.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
article-image

Karan on Wednesday shared a post about the upcoming nine-episode series “The Tribe” featuring Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry. The series delves into the journeys of five young, glamorous, and affluent content creators.

Alongside the poster, he wrote: “THE TRIBE!!!! So here’s my two bits on GUILTY PLEASURE VIEWING! ( and go ahead and Troll me I will still read your comments with delicious pleasure) With the advent of streaming in our collective lives … series and films which are a click away give us joy as we can cuddle our pillow or our partners ( for those lucky enough to be able to do that ) and walk into the lives of complexed , layered and aspirational characters!”

He added: “We can laugh and celebrate their lives or thank our lucky stars we aren’t in the Same predicament … BUT with guilty pleasure viewing we can’t help but succumb to the real ridiculousness of some happening’s and can’t stop binging the bizarre and also secretly sometimes feeling superior about ourselves!”

Read Also
The Tribe OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Karan called it pure pleasure. “None of that darlings is guilty !!! It’s pure PLEASURE! So this Friday October the 4th…think what you want ! Judge what you need to ! But I guarantee you that if you don’t binge THE TRIBE you’re missing out on the bang opposite of the #behencode!”

FPJ Shorts
Karan Johar Can't Stop Praising Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi's The Tribe: 'Go Ahead & Troll Me I Will Still...'
Karan Johar Can't Stop Praising Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi's The Tribe: 'Go Ahead & Troll Me I Will Still...'
Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Line-5: MMRDA Achieves Milestone With Successful Erection Of Spans Over Majiwada Flyover
Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Line-5: MMRDA Achieves Milestone With Successful Erection Of Spans Over Majiwada Flyover
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces New Suburban Train Timetable From October 5; Check Timings, Last Train Departure & Platform Shift Details Here
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces New Suburban Train Timetable From October 5; Check Timings, Last Train Departure & Platform Shift Details Here
Navi Mumbai: 34-Year-Old CRPF Lady Constable Assaulted By Ex-Boyfriend Over Loan Dispute In Nerul; Accused Absconding
Navi Mumbai: 34-Year-Old CRPF Lady Constable Assaulted By Ex-Boyfriend Over Loan Dispute In Nerul; Accused Absconding

“And a reality show that could also have been called CALL ME SLAY!!! Cringe if you like but BINGE you will! Now if the #tribeoftrollers on my self aware page would like to I am waiting for your creative retorts!”

Read Also
Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Panday Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Ivor Mc Cray, Shares FIRST Video...
article-image

The two-minute and 52-second trailer follows five young Indian influencers--Alanna, Alaviaa, Srushti, Aryaana, and Alfia-- as they strive to make their mark in Los Angeles, alongside digital evangelist and investor Hardik Zaveri.

It will premiere on Prime Video on October 4.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ananya Panday Sports Moustache As She Takes Inspiration From Amol Palekar For CTRL

Ananya Panday Sports Moustache As She Takes Inspiration From Amol Palekar For CTRL

Tumbbad Director Rahi Anil Barve Warns 1st Time Filmmakers To Protect Intellectual Property Rights:...

Tumbbad Director Rahi Anil Barve Warns 1st Time Filmmakers To Protect Intellectual Property Rights:...

'Even Adults Shouldn’t Watch': Voice Artiste Aakash Ahuja Recalls Dubbing Shinchan Dancing Naked,...

'Even Adults Shouldn’t Watch': Voice Artiste Aakash Ahuja Recalls Dubbing Shinchan Dancing Naked,...

'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan...

'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan...

Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein...

Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein...