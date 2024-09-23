 The Tribe OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The series is directed by Omkar Potdar and written by Aneesha Baig

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
The Tribe OTT Release Date |

The Tribe stars Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, and Aryaana Gandhi in the lead roles. It is all set to stream on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch The Tribe Online?

The Tribe is set to drop on October 4, 2024 and it will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The makers shared the poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Drama is about to unfold in the LA LA LAND!💅Catch the TRIBE in all its element only on @primevideoin!🔥#TheTribeOnPrime, New Series, Oct 4."

Plot

The series revolves around five wealthy Indian content creators who decide to move to Los Angeles in hopes of achieving their dreams, leaving their families, friends, and comfort zones behind.

The series aims to showcase the reality of fame, the lives of content creators, and their achievements, which are often far from simple. It also shows the behind-the-scenes of the glossy and glamorous world.

article-image

Cast and production of The Tribe

The cast of the series includes Aryaana Gandhi, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Hardik Zaveri, Srushti Porey, and Alanna Panday, among others. The series is directed by Omkar Potdar and written by Aneesha Baig.

Karan Johar has produced the series with Aneesha Baig with Naomi Datta, Jeetendra Waje, Prashant Shah, Apoorva Mehta, Manu Maharshi, and Madhav Roy Kapur.

