 Kapil Sharma Video Calls Comedian Samay Raina's Mother, Says 'Aapke Bete Ki Dukaan Chal Padi'
Comedian Samay Raina had a major fan moment as he met actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on Saturday. He also made Kapil speak to his mother over video call. As Samay's mother gushed about watching Kapil's show, the latter replied, "Ab toh aapke bete ki dukaan khul gayi, watch his show too," leaving everyone in splits.

Updated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 02:09 PM IST
Comedian Samay Raina had a major fan moment on Saturday as he met actor-comedian Kapil Sharma for the first time. And while he was over the moon, he also made Kapil speak to his mother over video call, and their interaction has now gone viral on the internet.

In a video which is now doing the rounds, Kapil can be seen interacting with Samay's mother. "Mujhe bahut pyaar lagta hai ye. I met him for the first time but I've seen his show online," Kapil told her.

Samay's mother then gushed, "We watch your show all the time," to which Kapil replied, "Ab toh aapke bete ki dukaan khul gayi, watch his show too," leaving Samay in splits.

Samay also shared photos with Kapil and Sunil Grover on Instagram with crying emoticons. "The best collab of 2024 till now!" a user commented on under his post, while another wrote, "Imagine both of them in Latent."

Samay shot to fame after his standup comedy show India's Got Latent became a rage online. It has now become one of the highest viewed comedy shows online. For those unawares, Samay was the co-winner of the standup comedy contest Comicstaan 2.

Kapil, on the other hand, was recently declared as the richest TV star, with an estimated net worth of Rs 300 crore. His was also one of the top 10 celebrities on the list of highest taxpayers in India for 2022.

Kapil is currently basking in the success of his show, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, which airs on Netflix. After becoming a household name with his television show Comedy Nights With Kapil, the actor-comedian achieved greater heights as The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show went global with its OTT release.

