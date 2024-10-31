'Aap Ab Bhi Ch**tiye Ho': Samay Raina Gets Into Ugly Spat With YouTuber Over Diwali Firecrackers; Reveals Kusha Kapila Blocked Him

Comedian Samay Raina, who is currently in news for his show, India's Got Latent, got into an ugly spat with ex-journalist-turned-Youtuber Shyam Meera Singh on social media over bursting firecrackers during Diwali. The two exchanged some of the choicest expletives on X, and their spat is now all over the internet.

It all began after Samay shared a video trolling those who advocate celebrating Diwali without firecrackers, stating that the same people are seen smoking on the streets. "Jo karna hai karo," he said in a video.

2. Shyam meera singh replied to this with a tweet criticizing Samay, but Samay clapped back with the perfect reply and cooked his ass pic.twitter.com/DwnMohdtns — WUFFY (@TArafalgar_laww) October 30, 2024

Soon after, Singh tagged Samay in a tweet and stated that the comedian had himself ranted about people bursting crackers in 2020, but he has now changed his stance to gain the support of 'sanghis' and 'bhakts'. He also shared an old tweet of the comedian in which he had written, "Diwali is about finding how many dumb people live around your house. #NoToFirecrackers (sic)."

To that, Samay responded, "Ideologies change with time. I don't think yeh baat aapko samajh aayegi kyuki aap tab bhi ch**tiye the aur abh bhi ch**tiye hi ho (sic)."

Yes ideologies change with time. I dont think yeh baat aapko samaj aayegi kyuki aap tabh bhi chootiye they aur abh bhi chootiye hi ho 😘 — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) October 30, 2024

Not one to step back, Singh swiftly replied and taking a dig at Samay wrote that writing abusive tweets was "cool". Samay then dug out an old picture of Singh from 2022 in which he was seen burning fireworks himself, thus shutting the Youtuber and ending the online fight.

Yeh lo bhai no gaali, bas pyaar bhara message

Happy Diwali ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/V03RTHCxTR — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) October 30, 2024

For those unversed, Singh was fired from the media portal, Aaj Tak, for his controversial tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, post which he turned into a full-time Youtuber.

Kusha blocked me after roast: Samay

On Wednesday, Samay also revealed that influencer-turned-actress, Kusha Kapila, has blocked him on social media.

Earlier this year, Samay made headlines after his "dehumanising" roast on Kusha. While he was slammed for insensitive and objectionable jibes on Kusha's divorce and sex life, the latter was criticised for sitting through it despite advocating women's rights.

Kusha had later issued a statement saying that she was not aware of the jokes that were written for the roast, but she sat through it and allowed the episode to be aired, because it was for a friend, and she would have been labelled as a 'cry baby' if she had asked to scrap it.