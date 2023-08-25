Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa Issues Apology After 2-Year Media Ban Over Viral Video Controversy

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa has extended a heartfelt apology to the media, officially ending a two-year-long ban that stemmed from a viral audio controversy.

The actor found himself at odds with the media after an audio clip of him surfaced, setting off a chain reaction of misunderstanding and conflict.

Read Also Old Video Of Karan Johar Asking National Award Winner Kriti Sanon If She Is Jealous Of Alia Bhatt...

DARSHAN'S OPEN LETTER TO MEDIA

In his open letter, Darshan expressed his regrets over the unfortunate incident, acknowledging the rift between him and the media.

He recalled the incident, clarifying that his heated response was unintentional and aimed at a specific individual rather than a blanket statement against his media colleagues. "I hope my beloved celebrities respect my sentiments," he added, appealing for understanding and unity among his fellow industry figures.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Translation

The Varamahalakshmi festival served as a poignant backdrop for Darshan's olive branch to the media. The actor shared that discussions led by his friend Rockline Venkatesh paved the way for reconciliation.

He emphasized the importance of a harmonious relationship between the entertainment industry and the media for the progress of Kannada culture, cinema, and society at large.

DARSHAN'S INVOLVEMENT IN POLITICS

Darshan's apology comes in the wake of his involvement in political circles and campaigns, with rumours of his political alignment creating a buzz on the internet.

Earlier this year, the actor was rumoured to join Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Before Karanataka Assembly Election he also conducted a campaign for the party.