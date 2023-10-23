 Kannada Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Varthur Santhosh Arrested Mid-Show For Wearing Tiger Claw Locket
Forest department officials reached the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada 10 on October 22 to examine the locket and arrest Varthur Santhosh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

Kannada Bigg Boss 10 contestant Varthur Santhosh has reportedly been arrested by the forest department for possession of a tiger claw locket. For those unversed, an FIR was filed after Varthur was seen wearing the locket on the show.

According to media reports, on October 22 (Sunday), forest department officials reached the sets of Bigg Boss and asked the makers of the show to bring the chain and locket outside the house.

They examined it and came to the conclusion that it was a genuine tiger claw. The forest department officials then arrested Varthur.

article-image

Reportedly, the forest department is conducting an investigation into the origin and purpose of the pendant. The said item will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed analysis.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Ravindra Kumar told India Today, "It was a public complaint after he was seen wearing tiger claws. After the complaint, we went to inspect it in Bigg Boss studio near Komaghatta and requested the authorities to handover the locket. After dilly dallying for some time, they agreed to hand it over to us."

article-image

The officer said that Varthur violated the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and it attracts a maximum punishment of three to seven years. The report further stated that he is under the custody of the forest range office of Kaggalipura.

Varthur Santosh is a well-known personality in Karnataka. He reportedly gained popularity after serving as the President of the All India Cow Conservation Committee. Varthur entered Bigg Boss Kannada 10 on October 8, 2023. The reality show is being hosted by Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa.

