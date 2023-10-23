Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Abhishek Malhan Loses ₹1.5 Lakh While Travelling: 'I Wanted To Buy An iPhone'

YouTuber and video creator Abhishek Malhan, who gained popularity after participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2, recently revealed that he was robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh while he was travelling.

Abhishek reportedly shared a vlog on his official social media account and revealed that he was carrying such a huge amount of cash for the very first time in his life. He also stated that he wanted to buy an iPhone from that money.

According to a report in ETimes, Abhishek, aka Fukra Insaan, said in his vlog, "I have never carried such a huge amount of cash ever in my life. My heart is just racing. I can’t believe how I lost all my money. I was supposed to buy an iPhone to gift someone and for that I got the cash but I don’t have it anymore."

He reportedly added, "My dad asked me a million times to be careful with the money and I still lost it. I didn’t think I will face such a thing. It’s so scary and I don’t know what to do about it. I wish I was more careful."

Abhishek was the first runner up of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The YouTuber continues to impress his fans and followers with his vlogs and social media posts on regular basis.

During his stint in the reality show, Abhishek often made headlines because of his closeness with co-contestant, actress Jiya Shankar. After the show, Abhishek and Jiya also collaborated with each other for a music video titled Judaiyaan.



