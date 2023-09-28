Did Abhishek Malhan Pay ₹25 Lakh For Negative PR Against BB OTT2 Winner Elvish Yadav?

Popular YouTubers and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan have been garnering attention due to allegations of engaging in 'negative PR' against each other. While Elvish emerged as the show's winner, Abhishek was one of the finalists.

Soon after coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Elvish worked on a music video with actress Urvashi Rautela. However, he has been facing trolling for a while now, particularly for his 'acting' and recent 'vlogs' he uploaded on YouTube.

In one of his latest videos, Elvish also said that negative PR campaign is being run against him to tarnish his image. While he did not take anyone's name, he said that his 'khaas bhai' is behind all this. Fans were quick to come to conclusion that he talked about Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan.

"Ye PR team jiski bhi hai, negative memes, tweets se bhar rakhi hai. Ye ekdum se kaha aa gaye? Phele toh nahi the. Jinko pata nahi hai, ye hai negative PR. Paise deke kisi ki image kharab karna. Memes se, news channel ke through. Hamara koi khaas bhai tha, hum to samajhte hai bhai," Elvish said in his video.

Abhishek REACTS To allegations

Recently, Abhishek reacted to the rumours and reportedly stated that he doesn't have the time to engage in such activities. He also brushed aside the rumours of spending Rs 25 lakh on the negative publicity campaign against Elvish.

Abhishek said, "Humne aaj tak apna positive PR nahi karwaya toh kisi ka negative PR kyu karaye? 25 lakh rupayee? Main nhi kharch karne vala."

Abhishek also stated that Elvish must have hinted at someone else in his vlog. In fact, he also said that he texted Elvish and they are on good terms with each other.

Bebika Dhurve accuses Abhishek

During her Instagram LIVE, Abhishek and Elvish's Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve also reacted to the their negative PR row. She blamed 'Fukra' for getting Elvish trolled on the internet.

"Elvish is getting trolled, usne aaj negative PR campaign ke against video banayi, and Fukra ka hi PR uske against hai. Fukra is making negative PR against everyone even Manisha (Rani) is doing that. Manisha ko bhi troll kiya jata hai, hate comments usse bhi mil rahe hain. Even Jiya is also getting hate comments," Bebika reportedly said.

