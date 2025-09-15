Kannada Actor Upendra, Wife Priyanka's Phones Hacked, Scamsters Demand ₹22,000 Through UPI Transfers

In a shocking incident, popular Kannada actor-director Upendra and his wife, actress Priyanka Upendra, have become victims of cybercrime after hackers gained access to their mobile phones. The fraudsters allegedly sent messages to the couple’s contacts, demanding Rs 22,000 through UPI transfers, assuring that the money would be returned within a few hours.

According to several media reports, the trouble began when Priyanka received a suspicious message on her phone, claiming that a delivery could not be completed due to an issue and instructing her to dial a number containing unusual symbols. Unaware of the scam, Priyanka tried calling the number.

Soon after, Upendra also attempted the call from his phone. To their shock, both devices were compromised shortly thereafter.

Upendra immediately went live on social media to caution his fans and the public against falling prey to such scams. "A message came to my wife Priyanka's phone… we dialled from Priyanka's phone and then from mine too, both our phones got hacked," he explained.

Priyanka also made an appeal, clarifying that the money requests were fake. "My phone and Uppi's phone have been hacked. Some people are asking for money through UPI. We appeal to everyone not to send any money. That's not us," she said.

The couple has since lodged a formal complaint with the police, who are investigating the matter. The cyber crime police often urge people to remain alert and not respond to suspicious messages, especially those involving financial transactions.

Upendra, a household name in Kannada cinema, has delivered several memorable films including Mukunda Murari, Upendra Matte Baa, I Love You, and Home Minister. Priyanka, who has worked extensively in Kannada, Tamil, and Bengali films, was last seen in a special appearance in the 2024 Kannada release Gowri.