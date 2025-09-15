Mirai, Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 3: Teja Sajja's Pan-India Film & Dilip Prabhavalkar's Marathi Movie Show Good Jump Over Weekend

Mirai / Dashavatar

Last Friday, many films had hit the big screens, but only a couple of them have left a mark at the box office. Two films that have become the talk of the town are the Telugu movie Mirai and the Marathi film Dashavatar. Mirai has been dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.

Mirai on its day one collected Rs. 13 crore (all languages), and later showed a good jump over the weekend. According to Sacnilk, on Saturday, it minted Rs. 15 crore (all languages) and on Sunday, it collected around Rs. 16.25 crore (all languages), taking the three-day total to Rs. 44.25 crore.

Mirai Budget

Mirai is made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore, and we can expect that by the end of its first week, the movie will easily surpass its budget at the box office. It is a VFX-heavy movie, and everyone is surprised to see a grand film made on such a low budget.

Mirai Hindi Box Office Collection

Mirai will be compared to Teja Sajja's last pan-India release, Hanuman, which had done fantastic business in Hindi. Well, Mirai's Hindi dubbed version has collected Rs. 8.05 in three days, and Hanuman's Hindi version had minted Rs. 12 crore during its first weekend.

Now, all eyes are on Monday. It will be interesting to see whether Mirai will pass the Monday test or not.

Dashavatar Box Office Collection

Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer Marathi film Dashavatar started on a slow note and collected Rs. 58 lakh on Friday. However, it showed a fantastic jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday. On its second day, the movie collected Rs. 1.39 crore, and on Sunday it minted approximately Rs. 2.40 crore, taking the three-day total to Rs. 4.37 crore.