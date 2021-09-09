Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video soon

According to sources in the know, the Hindi version of Thalaivii will release on OTT two weeks after its theatrical release, while the Tamil/Telugu versions will drop on the OTT after four weeks of it hitting the big screen. However, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, the OTT platforms where the movie will release, are yet to have any official dates for the same. Sources from both the platforms said they are yet to confirm when this would happen. However, the film is expected to stream after a month of its theatrical release on September 10.

Previously, actor Kangana Ranaut was firm that the Jayalalithaa biopic, directed by A L Vijay, would be screened only in theatres. However, the film has been sold to not just one streaming platform but two. While the Tamil version of Thalaivii will be streamed on Amazon Prime, the Hindi one will go to Netflix. This is the first time a movie has been simultaneously sold to two streaming platforms.

ALSO READ Kartik Aaryan to be seen in a completely new avatar Sameer Vidwans’s next

Confirming this bifurcated bilingual streaming, a source in the know says, “The news that Netflix and Amazon will simultaneously stream the film is not quite true. Netflix has bought the Hindi version of Thalaivii and Amazon the Tamil version. They are two different experiences, sold separately.”

The source also refutes reports claiming that Thalaivii has been sold for a whopping Rs 55 crore. “This is untrue. No platform would pay that kind of money for a film that has already been released in theatres,” the source reveals.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 07:00 AM IST