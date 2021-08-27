e-Paper Get App

Entertainment

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:49 PM IST

Confirmed! Taapsee Pannu is Shah Rukh Khan’s leading lady in Rajkumar Hirani’s next

While there is no official confirmation yet, sources in the know have corroborated it
Subhash K Jha
Earlier this year, rumours were doing the rounds that Taapsee Pannu was to be cast as Shah Rukh Khan’s leading lady in Rajkumar Hirani’s next. Now, Cinema Journal can confirm the same.

Although no official announcement has been made, sources in the know have corroborated that Tapsee is indeed paired opposite Shah Rukh in Hirani’s movie. “Taapsee is on board. She is doing Hirani’s film. But she is not allowed to talk about it. Until the news is official, she cannot comment on it. The producers, Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies and Hirani’s production house, will make the announcement soon,” the source says.

The Shah Rukh-Taapsee starrer is said to be inspired by a true story of an illegal Indian migrant’s adventures in the USA. It is being co-written by Kanika Dhillon, who wrote Taapsee’s deviant suspense thriller Haseen Dillruba and Manmarziyaan. 

This is an important film for Shah Rukh, as he returns to acting after a hiatus of three years. His last release was Aanand L Rai’s Zero in December 2018.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
