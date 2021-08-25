Aditya Narayan quits hosting, wants to produce content for OTT and TV

Singer Aditya Narayan, who became a household name after his stint as a host in Indian Idol, now wants to quit reality shows and work on his childhood dream – winning a Grammy for India.

Aditya says, “I am quitting hosting music reality shows. Since 2015 I have been hosting non-stop. Also, by the grace of God, one season that I am a part of is equivalent to 2-3 seasons if someone else were to host.”

“Now I want to produce content. I want to do music albums as well as content for OTT and TV. It’s the right time. My heart is sure that this is what I want to do. It’s also time to work on my childhood dream of winning a Grammy for India. All eyes are on India. It’s our time to shine globally. We just need to put our heads down and put in the hard work,” Aditya added.

While talking about the decline in popular musical standards in India, Aditya says that he wants to rectify the imbalance. “Just because a wave is going a particular way and it’s is working for a few people doesn’t mean we all follow suit. There are followers and then there are visionaries I’d like to think of myself as the latter.”

