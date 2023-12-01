Kangana Ranaut RUBBISHES Rumours Of Contesting 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: 'My Relatives & Friends...'...

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen on the big screens in Tejas, has reacted to reports of contesting Lok Sabha Elections in 2024. For those unversed, it has been widely reported that Kangana is all set to step into the political arena and will fight as a contender for the Chandigarh constituency, succeeding actress-politician Kirron Kher as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nominee.

Reportedly, a social media post has also gone viral which suggested that insiders within the BJP circles have contemplated Kangana as a replacement for Kirron Kher.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday (December 1), Kangana reacted to the viral news and said that it is untrue. She shared a picture of a Hindi news report and clarified that the headline is not her quote.

The headline read, "Chandigarhvasiyo main aa rahi hu aapke sehar (People of Chandigarh, I am coming to your city)."

Kangana wrote, "My relatives and friends are sending this to me assuming the headline is my quote, the headline is not my quote... all speculations."

In November, Kangana hinted at entering electoral politics, saying if Lord Krishna blesses her, she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections. "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight)," she told reporters.

Kangana often praises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for their efforts.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kangana was last seen in Tejas in which she played the role of IAF officer Tejas Gill, who is on a mission to rescue an Indian spy alongside Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra. Released in October 2023, the film did not do well at the box office.

Kangana was also seen in the Tamil comedy-horror sequel Chandramukhi 2, in which she played the role of a dancer. Next, the actress will be reuniting with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star, R Madhavan for an untitled project. She also has her second directorial project, Emergency.