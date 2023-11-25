 Kangana Ranaut 'Hopes' PM Modi Watched Tejas As He Takes Sortie On Fighter Jet In Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday 'successfully completed' a sortie on the Tejas aircraft.

Shefali Fernandes Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut 'Hopes' PM Modi Watched Tejas As He Takes Sortie On Fighter Jet In Bengaluru | Photo Via Twitter

On November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sortie on a Tejas fighter jet, who is currently on a visit to defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru.

Sharing the experience, Modi tweeted, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential."

Reacting to this, Kangana, who has starred in Tejas recently, 'hoped' that PM Modi has watched her film. She wrote, "We hope honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji saw our film #Tejas dedicated to made in Bharat fighter jet Tejas and our Indian Air Force. Those of you who missed it in the theatres, soon it will be available on @ZEE5India and @SonyLIV. Jai Hind."

In Tejas, Ranaut played the lead role of IAF officer Tejas Gill, who is on a mission to rescue an Indian spy alongside Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra. Released in October 2023, the film did not do well at the box office.

On the work front, she was also seen in the Tamil comedy-horror sequel Chandramukhi 2, in which Kangana played the role of a dancer.

Next, the actress will be reuniting with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star, R. Madhavan for an untitled project. She also has her second directorial project, Emergency.

