Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Netizens For Calling PM Modi 'Panauti': 'Anything He Touches Becomes Gold'

Kangana Ranaut was recently seen in Tejas alongside Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra. She played the role of an IAF officer, Tejas Gill, in Sarvesh Mewara's directorial. However, the film failed at the box office. Recently, the actress took to her social media to slam people for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'panauti.'

"Those who call PM names like panauti let me tell you some facts, he is one of those rare political stalwarts/phenomenas who never lost an election in his whole life, anything he touches becomes gold, in his governance Gujarat became the fastest growing state and now. Bharat's economy just hit 4 trillion, even in politics such name calling irrational maligning should not be allowed," she wrote on her Instagram story.

On the work front, Kangana was also seen in Chandramukhi 2, which was a sequel to Chandramukhi (2005), alongside Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Srushti Dange, Rao Ramesh, Subiksha Krishnan, Suresh Chandra Menon, Ravi Mariya, Vignesh, and Y. G. Mahendran in pivotal roles.

Next, she has Emergency in her pipeline. She will be playing the role of Indira Gandhi. The movie will also star Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman.

Kangana is also reuniting with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R. Madhavan for an upcoming Tamil psychological thriller. Recently, the actress kicked off the shooting of the film in Chennai.