Kangana Ranaut Reveals Taking 'Special' Ageing Treatment To Play Indira Gandhi In Emergency: 'These Star Kids Take Botox...'

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Emergency, talked about undergoing treatments to portray the role of Indira Gandhi. Known for her outspoken nature, she also recently took a dig at star kids.

In a candid conversation during an episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Kangana revealed that she took 'special' ageing treatment to step into the shoes of Indira Gandhi. Criticising star kids, she emphasised that audiences prefer actors who connect with the public, spending time in the streets and under the sun.

She further stated that the star kids rely on gym workouts and botox treatments for every role they take on.

"Honestly, I am not criticizing. I'm only saying, go out in the sun, but what do they do? They come out of their cars and say, "Hi, I want this, I want that'. Starkids aged 40, or girls aged 30 or 35 years, wear pink glasses and do their act. The trauma, the torture that I go through, nobody watches that," added the actress.

Meanwhile, Emergency was earlier slated to be released on September 6, 2024; however, it has been postponed as the film is yet to get a green signal from the Certification Board. The film sparked controversy over the alleged 'misleading' and 'offensive portrayals' of the Sikh community in the trailer.

Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik.

Kangana Ranaut is yet to share a statement on the film’s release being postponed.