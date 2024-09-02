 Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At IC 814 Makers For 'Distorting' Facts, Says 'Censorship Is Only For Some Of Us'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKangana Ranaut Hits Out At IC 814 Makers For 'Distorting' Facts, Says 'Censorship Is Only For Some Of Us'

Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At IC 814 Makers For 'Distorting' Facts, Says 'Censorship Is Only For Some Of Us'

Kangana Ranaut also rued how filmmakers, wanting to show historic facts, have to face censorship

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has hit out at the makers of Vijay Varma's recently-released web series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, as the show stirred up a massive controversy after the hijackers were given Hindu names -- 'Bhola' and 'Shankar'.

For the unawares, the show is based on the real-life hijack incident of 1999, and netizens pointed out that the terrorists were identified as Muslims post the incident. A section of social media users also accused director Anubhav Sinha of distorting facts and 'misleading' the audience.

Now, Kangana took to her X account and reacted to a post on IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. She accused the makers of 'distorting' real life events to 'suit their politically motivated sinister motives'. The actress also rued how filmmakers, wanting to show historic facts, have to face censorship.

Read Also
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Real Story: All You Need To Know About Vijay Varma's Web Show Based On...
article-image

It may be mentioned that the release of Kangana's film Emergency, based on the life of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, has been postponed as the censor board demanded several cuts in the film.

FPJ Shorts
World Deaf Shooting Championship: Check Out India's Medal Tally After Srikanth Dhanush Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Rifle On Day 2
World Deaf Shooting Championship: Check Out India's Medal Tally After Srikanth Dhanush Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Rifle On Day 2
11 Aspirants Die While Undertaking Physical Examination For Jharkhand Police Recruitment Drive
11 Aspirants Die While Undertaking Physical Examination For Jharkhand Police Recruitment Drive
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024 Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 1.99 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024 Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 1.99 Lakh
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Public Issue Opens For Bidding On September 9
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Public Issue Opens For Bidding On September 9

Kangana wrote on X, "Law of the land is that one can show unimaginable amount of violence and nudity on OTT platforms without any consequence or censorship, one can even distort real life events to suit their politically motivated sinister motives, there is all the freedom for communists or leftists across the world for such anti national expressions but as a nationalist no OTT platform allows us to make films that revolves around the integrity and unity of Bharat, it seems censorship is only for some of us who don’t want tukde of this nation and make films on historic facts. It’s hugely demotivating and unjust."

What is the controversy?

The show tells the story of the longest hijack in the history of India. It is based on the true events of 1999 when an Indian passenger flight was hijacked by terrorists, who demanded the freedom of militants in exchange of letting the passengers onboard the flight leave unharmed.

Post the incident, the five hijackers were identified as Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar Sayed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir, who were members of a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. However, in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, the terrorists can be seen identifying themselves as 'Bhola' and 'Shankar', and one even called himself 'Burger'.

This did not go down well with the audience, who questioned Anubhav Sinha for changing the names of the terrorists.

Besides Vijay Varma, the show also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Patralekhaa, Dia Mirza, Arvind Swamy, and others. It released on Netflix on August 29.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IC 814 Controversy: Netflix Content Head Summoned By I&B Ministry Amid Backlash Over Altering Names...

IC 814 Controversy: Netflix Content Head Summoned By I&B Ministry Amid Backlash Over Altering Names...

Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At IC 814 Makers For 'Distorting' Facts, Says 'Censorship Is Only For Some...

Kangana Ranaut Hits Out At IC 814 Makers For 'Distorting' Facts, Says 'Censorship Is Only For Some...

Asim Riaz Takes A Dig At Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Makers Amid LIVE Performance: 'They Showed Only My...

Asim Riaz Takes A Dig At Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Makers Amid LIVE Performance: 'They Showed Only My...

Sidharth Malhotra Buys Range Rover Worth ₹3 Crore, Takes Kiara Advani For A Drive In Mumbai...

Sidharth Malhotra Buys Range Rover Worth ₹3 Crore, Takes Kiara Advani For A Drive In Mumbai...

Video: Brad Pitt, George Clooney Dance & Hug Each Other As Wolfs Receives 4-Min Standing Ovation At...

Video: Brad Pitt, George Clooney Dance & Hug Each Other As Wolfs Receives 4-Min Standing Ovation At...