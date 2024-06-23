 Kamal Haasan Meets Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy Victims At Medical College
Kamal Haasan Meets Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy Victims At Medical College

As per the information shared by the District Collectorate, Kallakurichi, there were a total of 216 patients admitted to four hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
article-image

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan met the Hooch tragedy victims at the Kallakurichi Medical College. The death toll in the Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy has risen to 56, according to the district administration's report released on Sunday.

As per the information shared by the District Collectorate, Kallakurichi, there were a total of 216 patients admitted to four hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor.

article-image

In Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), Pondy, 17 patients are alive and three have been declared dead, while in Vilupuram Medical College, four people are alive and four have been declared dead.

Most deaths occurred at Kallakurichi Medical College, where 31 people are dead and 108 are alive.

At Salem Medical College, 30 people are alive, whereas 18 have been reported dead."There are 160 people who were admitted to the hospitals mentioned above and 55 people are dead," according to official data.

152 male patients are alive in the incident, whereas 51 are dead. Meanwhile, BJP workers in Tamil Nadu on Saturday staged a protest over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in 'Indian 2'. Directed by S. Shankar, 'Indian 2' features an impressive ensemble cast, including Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, and many others.Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the film showcases exceptional cinematography by Ravi Varman and Rathnavelu, with editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

He also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' in his kitty. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD.

article-image

The trailer showed that director Ashwin loosely reimagined Mahabharat from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch. Kamal Haasan is a part of the film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD.

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are also a part of the film.

