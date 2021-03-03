Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam releases poll manifesto; here's full list of promises

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday released the party's poll manifesto.
In their agenda for youth welfare, MNM has announced 50 lakh new job opportunities to the youth, revision of unemployment allowance, and e-bikes at zero interest rates for first-time employees.
The party also announced the distribution of sanitary napkins, protection of women in distress, support for single mothers, and free reproductive health check-up for all women.
Kamal Haasan's party also has sports development on its agenda. MNM announced to build a world-class sporting complex at every Panchayat Union level, training facilities for sportspersons and trainers, and special sports facilities for persons with disabilities. The party also said that traditional sports will be given a fillip.
Check out the full list of promises:
Earlier in the day, Kamal Haasan appointed V Ponraj as the Vice President of his party. Ponraj has been a scientific advisor to former President and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
Haasan also launched the second phase of his party's campaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election today from Chennai's Alandur. He is likely to contest from this seat. According to a report, Haasan has chosen this metro constituency for two reasons - this was former Tamil Nadu CM MGR's seat from 1967 to 1976, and in the 2019 Lok Sabha election Haasan's party polled nearly 10 per cent votes in urban pockets.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.