Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam releases poll manifesto; here's full list of promises

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday released the party's poll manifesto.

In their agenda for youth welfare, MNM has announced 50 lakh new job opportunities to the youth, revision of unemployment allowance, and e-bikes at zero interest rates for first-time employees.

The party also announced the distribution of sanitary napkins, protection of women in distress, support for single mothers, and free reproductive health check-up for all women.

Kamal Haasan's party also has sports development on its agenda. MNM announced to build a world-class sporting complex at every Panchayat Union level, training facilities for sportspersons and trainers, and special sports facilities for persons with disabilities. The party also said that traditional sports will be given a fillip.

Check out the full list of promises: