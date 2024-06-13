 Kamaal R Khan Booked For Derogatory 'Shauchalaya' Tweet Against BSP Chief Mayawati
Kamaal R Khan Booked For Derogatory 'Shauchalaya' Tweet Against BSP Chief Mayawati

Kamaal R Khan Booked For Derogatory 'Shauchalaya' Tweet Against BSP Chief Mayawati

The police action comes days after KRK stirred up a controversy by tweeting that the leader must focus on cleaning toilets

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for his derogatory remarks against Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. The police action comes days after KRK stirred up a controversy by tweeting that the leader must focus on cleaning toilets.

SP Sagar Jain of Deoband police station told IANS on Thursday that KRK has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code including 500, 509 and the SC/ST Act. "BSP party workers filed a written complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan on Wednesday over his objectionable comments on BSP chief Mayawati and necessary action will be taken against him," he said.

For those unversed, KRK triggered a major controversy online after he took a jibe at Mayawati on his X handle. "Behen ji ne tikat diya! Kaun hai behan ji? Behen ji ko bolo shauchalaya saaf karen! Yahi aukat hai uski!" he wrote.

In another post, he called Mayawati a "corrupt politician". He also wrote, "Now many people are saying, Ki Mayawati Ne Mujhe BSP Se Nikaal Diya Hai. But when did I join BSP? In the dream of BSP officials. I am the Brand KRK and I will join a 3rd class party BSP? lol (sic)."

KRK is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Interestingly, KRK's brother Majid Ali earlier ran unsuccessfully for the Lok Sabha on a BSP ticket. He has now stated that he has no connection with the actor for the past 15 years.

This is not the first time that KRK has been booked for his unacceptable comments on social media. Earlier, he was arrested from the Mumbai airport and was lodged in jail for his derogatory tweets targetting celebrities and other public figures.

