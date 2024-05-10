'Can't Give My Locker Password': KRK Claims Mumbai Police Filed 'Fake' Case Against Him As He Failed To Deposit Them His 'Weapon'

Actor, self proclaimed film critic and former Bigg Boss contestant Mohammed Rashid Iqbal Kamaal, better known as Kamaal R Khan (KRK), has alleged that he is being harassed by police. Taking to his X account on Friday (May 10), KRK claimed that Mumbai Police has filed a 'fake' case against him.

In a long post, KRK said that he was asked to deposit his 'weapon' at Versova police station, however, when he informed them that he is in London, they filed a complaint against him for not following police order.

Tagging the official X accounts of Mumbai Police and Maharashtra DGP, KRK wrote, "Today @MumbaiPolice filed one more fake case against me. Police asked me to deposit my weapon in Versova police station. I informed them that I am in #London since 14th of march 2024 and I will return back in August. So I can’t deposit the weapon which is in my locker. Police asked me for password of my locker."

He added, "I refused to give password coz I don’t trust police. Police filed a case with section 181, means I didn’t follow police order. So just imagine that how police is harassing me. How can I deposit my weapon when I am not in India? How can I give password of my locker to police? Dear police, I am in London and your every fake case is a gold for me."

Today @MumbaiPolice filed one more fake case against me.

1) Police asked me to deposit my weapon in Versova police station.

2) I informed them that I am in #London since 14th of march 2024 and I will return back in August. So I can’t deposit the weapon which is in my locker.

3)… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 10, 2024

In December 2023, KRK claimed that the Mumbai Police arrested him in a 2016 case. He had also stated that he was nabbed by cops at Mumbai airport while he was on his way to Dubai.

"I am in Mumbai for last one year. And I am attending my all court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for new year. But Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case," he wrote in his post.

KRK added in the post, "Salman khan is saying that his film #Tiger3 is flop because of me. If I die in any circumstances in police station or in jail, So you all should know that it’s a murder. And you all know, who is responsible."

Read Also Indore court issues arrest warrant against Kamaal R Khan in defamation case by Manoj Bajpayee

In 2022, Kamaal R Khan faced arrest on two occasions. He was apprehended for purportedly sharing controversial tweets concerning late Bollywood actors Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor. Subsequently, in early September of the same year, he was arrested again on allegations of sexually assaulting his fitness trainer. He was later granted bail.

KRK had starred in the 2008 film Deshdrohi, his only film as a lead actor. He gained recognition for his participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and for playing a supporting role in the 2014 film Ek Villain. Beyond his acting career, he has also been featured in various music videos.