 'Won't Sit Quitely': Did KRK Threaten To 'Destroy' Salman Khan's Career Amid Tiger 3 Success?
Kamaal R Khan aka KRK recently took a dig at Salman Khan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was released a few days ago in theaters. The film has collected a total of Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office. Kamaal R. Khan aka KRK, recently took a dig at Salman Khan and stated that he would 'destroy' the Dabangg actor's career.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, KRK criticised India's loss in the ICC World Cup Final 2023 and said, "India wins 10 matches but doesn’t win World Cup, so it’s okay. Only a loser can say this. It’s like I’m fighting with Budhaoo but if #TigerBuddhaHai is a hit so it’s OK. Never! I will fight and won’t sit quietly, till I will not destroy the film and his career."

Further, KRK also slammed Tiger 3's box office collection and said, "Iss Aadmi Ka confidence Dekho, Shakal Bhaalu Jaisi. Baccha Dekhle Toh 3 Din Rota Rahe. Aur Ye Apne Apko Star Kahta Hai. Bola Monday Ko public Wapis theatres main Aayegi Meri Film Dekhne, Aur Din Ka business ₹60Cr Hoga. Sharam Naam Ki Bhi Koi Cheez Hoti Hai Yaar!"

Calling Tiger 3 the 'biggest disaster,' he added, "Monday all India Nett business of #Tiger3! PVR+Inox- ₹2.20Cr Cinepolis - ₹0.40Cr! Total- ₹2.60Cr! All India- ₹5.00Cr! Budget is ₹350Cr! So It’s one of the biggest disaster of 2023. Bhudhaaoo Ne Laashen Bichadi."

Earlier, Salman had filed a defamation case against KRK after he made derogatory remarks about the Bollywood star. He had alleged that Salman was 'corrupt.'

