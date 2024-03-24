'Maine Tujhe Suar Na Bana Diya Toh...': Kamaal R Khan Claims Salman Khan Tried To KILL Him, Destroy His Children's Future

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan levelled some shocking allegations against superstar Salman Khan in his latest post and threatened to show his "real criminal face" to the world. He accused Salman of trying to "kill" him and even destroy the future of his children.

On Sunday, KRK took to his X handle to pen a long note, threatening Salman of dire consequences. "You tried to kill me and destroy future of my children. So it’s personal now," he wrote.

He went on to say, "You said this dialogue to #BiggBoss contestant #ZubairKhan:- Agar Maine Tujhe Kutta Na Bana Diya, Toh Mera Naam #SalmanKhan Nahi. Today I repeat your dialogue:- Salman Khan, Agar Maine Tujhe Suar Na Bana Diya, Toh Mera Naam Kamaal Khan Nahi."

Hello, Bina Gardan Wale, Genda Jaise Dikhne Wale, Gadhe Ki Tarah Chalne Wale, acting main 0, Nalle @BeingSalmanKhan! You tried to kill me and destroy future of my children. So it’s personal now. You said this dialogue to #BiggBoss contestant #ZubairKhan:- Agar Maine Tujhe Kutta… pic.twitter.com/1ijjRMkvUh — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2024

"Now I will remove the Mukhauta from your face and show the world your real criminal face. Ab main Tujhe Gumnaami Ke Unn Andhero Main Le Jaaoonga, Jahan Tu Din Raat Sharab Piyega, Khud Ko Gaaliyan Dega, Royega, Tadpega Aur Khud Se Poochega Ki Tum Ne Mujhse Pangga Kyon Liya. Aur Fir Ek Din Hataash aur Nirash Hokar Khudko Khatam Kar Lega. Teri Kismat Main Yahi Likha Hai Shera Ki girlfriend," KRK added.

His sudden post against Salman left netizens confused and many wondered what was the context behind the note.

This is not the first time that KRK has targetted Salman. In 2023, KRK was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his controversial tweets, and post his release, he had blamed the superstar for his arrest.

Earlier, Salman had also slapped KRK with a defamation case when the latter had called the former a dacoit and had claimed that his brand Being Human was involved in fraud and money laundering.