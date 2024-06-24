Kalki vs Kalki: BookMyShow Sells Tickets For Rajasekhar's Film Instead Of Prabhas & Deepika Padukone's Sci-Fi, Reacts To Goof-Up

In a surprising turn of events, Telugu actor Rajasekhar's film Kalki went housefull after people booked tickets thinking it is Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD. Yes, you read that right. For those unversed, Kalki hit the big screens in 2019 and it also stars Rahul Ramakrishna, Adah Sharma and Nandita Swetha among others.

As Kalki 2898 AD's advance booking opened on various online platforms, netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their grievances following the ticketing confusion.

Since both films share a similar title, BookMyShow inadvertently sold tickets for Rajasekhar's film instead of the Prabhas and Deepika-starrer. The platform also reacted to the goof-up on social media.

On X, a user wrote, "I think there is a glitch in book my show. @bookmyshow. Shows are being shown to Rajashekar Kalki movie. When we tried to book to Kalki 2898 AD, it got booked to Rajashekar Kalki. Team please fix this."

Reacting to this, BookMyShow wrote, "Hello there, if you have booked for Rajashekar's Kalki then do not worry the bookings are confirmed for Kalki 2898 AD only. The issue will be fixed soon."

Rajasekhar also reacted to his film's shows going housefull, five years after its release. Reacting to a news article on social media, he wrote, "Naaku assalu sammandham ledhu 😅🤣Jokes apart... Wishing dear #Prabhas @nagashwin7, Maa #AshwiniDutt garu @VyjayanthiFilms, The stellar cast and crew all the very very best! May you create history and take the film industry a step ahead."

Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit the theatres on June 27. It is touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and the makers have kickstarted the advance bookings for the show across the country.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has been mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore and the makers have promised a never-seen-before cinematic spectacle with the film. Kalki 2898 AD also features Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee and others.

In the film, Prabhas will be seen as Bhairava. Deepika plays the role of a pregnant woman in the movie. Meanwhile, Disha appears as Prabhas' love interest, while Big B portrays the immortal Ashwatthama.