 Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking: Most Expensive Ticket Of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Film Costs THIS Whopping Amount
Kalki 2898 AD has been mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 03:23 PM IST
After much anticipation and hype, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is set to hit the theatres on June 27, Thursday. It is touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and the makers have kickstarted the advance bookings for the show across the country.

A little research on an online ticket booking portal revealed that the most expensive ticket of Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai is priced at a whopping Rs 2,000. Yes, you read that right. The film will be screened ay Maison PVR: Jio World Drive-in in the city for the staggering amount. The special drive-in theatre allows the audience to watch a movie while being seated inside a car with their own snacks and in their own space.

The second most expensive ticket for Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai is at INOX: Insignia at Worli's Atria Mall. The tickets for the 9:30 pm show at the theatre are priced at Rs 1,760.

Kalki 2898 AD has been mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore and the makers have promised a never-seen-before cinematic spectacle with the film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, among others, alongside Prabhas, Deepika and Big B.

The trailer showed that director Ashwin loosely reimagined the epic Mahabharata from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it. In the Prabhas is seen as Bhairava. Deepika plays the role of a pregnant woman in the movie, flaunting her baby bump. Meanwhile, Disha Patani appears as Prabhas' love interest, while Bachchan portrays the immortal Ashwatthama. The trailer also shows a glimpse of Bhairava's loyal sidekick Bujji.

