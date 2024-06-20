Amitabh Bachchan Touches Kalki 2898 AD Producer Aswani Dutt's Feet, Calls Him 'Humble' At Mumbai Event (VIDEO)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reunited with the cast and makers of his much-awaited film, Kalki 2898 AD, at its pre-release promotional event in Mumbai on Wednesday (June 19). Big B will be seen as Ashwatthama in the Nag Ashwin-directorial. Several pictures and videos of the actor have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. However, what caught our attention was a video of the megastar touching producer C Aswani Dutt's feet.

During the event, Big B received the first ticket of the film from the producer. While the duo was present on stage, the actor also praised Dutt and called him the most humble human being he has ever seen.

Read Also Amitabh Bachchan Shares FIRST Reaction To Nag Ashwin Offering Him To Play Ashwatthama In Kalki 2898...

Praising the producer's support to them, Big B said, "Every time you are on set, he is the first person to be there. He is at the airport to receive you. Jab kabhi bhi hum koi aisa kaam kar rahe ho jo inko lage nahi karna chahiye kyu,ki takleef hogi, he'll be like, 'Don't make them do these stunts or have you taken precautions or not?' Nobody thinks like this. Thank you so much, sir." He then touched his feet.

Take a look at the video here:

Amitabh Bachchan also stated that when Nag Ashwin came to him and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD, he thought, 'What the hell is Nag drinking?"

He said during the event, "It was absolutely something outrageous. It's just unbelievable to have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic. During the making of the film, we realised that no matter what he (Ashwin) thought of, he got all the material, all the effects, and every kind of visual or vision that he had and that really has been an amazing experience for me. To be just a part of it has been an experience I'll never forget."

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan and others in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the big screens on June 27.