Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone Shot For 20 Days Before Being Dropped From The Sequel - Report

Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2898 AD

A few days ago, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD took to social media to announce that Deepika Padukone won't be a part of the film's sequel. Later, there were multiple reports about why Deepika was ousted from the movie. Now, according to a report in News18, before being dropped from Kalki 2, the actress had shot for 20 days for the film.

Reportedly, while shooting for part 1, Deepika had shot for a few scenes that were supposed to be in part 2. A source close to the production house told the portal that the actresses asked for 25% hike in the fees as she was sure that she won't be replaced in the sequel.

The source said, “Deepika Padukone’s demand for a pay hike — significantly higher than 25% — stemmed from her conviction that she is irreplaceable. The real turning point lay in how her management approached the negotiations. Deepika was fully aware of the sequel and the strong, performance-driven role created for her."

"In fact, she had already filmed nearly 20 days of Part 2 while shooting Part 1 — something director Nag Ashwin himself confirmed in several media interactions. Her schedule for the next phase was always meant to be decided mutually, so the claim of a date clash holds no merit," the source added.

Kalki Makers Said That The Film Requires Commitment

While announcing Deepika's exit from the film, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD tweeted, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways."

"Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," they further wrote.

Till now, Deepika has not shared any statement about her exit from the movie.