 Kailash Kher On PM-designate Narendra Modi's Oath Ceremony: 'Congratulate All The People For Choosing Strong Government'
Kailash Kher expressed his excitement as he is taking part in PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
Ahead of Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony on Sunday, renowned singer Kailash Kher has congratulated the people of the country for "choosing a strong government" for the third time.

He also expressed his excitement as he is taking part in PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

In a conversation with ANI, Kher said, "I congratulate all the people of the country for choosing a strong government for the third...In the history of the country, he (Narendra Modi) is the second PM who has been selected for the third term...The NDA is forming the government again under the vision and leadership of PM Modi and today we are here to attend this ceremony."

Kailash Kher also sang a few lines of his song 'Yeh Hai Badalta Bharat'.

PM Modi will take the oath of office at 7.15 pm today along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

PM Modi will assume office as prime minister for a third consecutive term as the BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In the 543-strong lower house of the Indian parliament, 272 is the minimum majority figure.

PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after founding prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath this evening.

Ahead of the evening ceremony, posters featuring the PM-designate have been put up in Delhi.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed, and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.

Several leaders and state heads of neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

