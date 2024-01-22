Kailash Kher: 'It Was Dream Of Our Parents To Witness Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

Singer Kailash Kher is all excited and emotional about Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony and said that it was the dream of his parents to witness the event in their lifetime.

Speaking to ANI, Kailash Kher said, "Duniya mein bahut saare dimag waale hain. Dimagwaalon ki duniya mein achanak parmatama jaise dil bankar utar aaye ho. It was the dream of our parents to be able to see Pran Pratishtha in their lifetime. But today, they are sending their blessings from the heavens. This is a divine moment."

Kailash wore a light brown kurta with a red stole for the auspicious day.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Singer Kailash Kher says, "...Duniya mein bahut saare dimag waale hain. Dimagwaalon ki duniya mein achanak parmatama jaise dil bankar utar aaye ho...It was the dream of our parents to be able to see pranpratishtha in their lifetime. But today,… pic.twitter.com/aJdiakq2x7 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Earlier, Kailash said, "There is great enthusiasm because it seems that we have received an invitation from the 'Devalok' and 'parmatama' himself has invited us. Today is such a holy day that not only in India but there is a celebration in 'teeno lok'."

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, and Asha Bhosle, among others, were present at the ceremony.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the mandir: Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap.

Near the mandir is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

The foundation of the mandir has been constructed with a 14-meter- thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the mandir. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite. The Mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station.

The mandir has been constructed employing the country's traditional and indigenous technology.