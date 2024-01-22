 'PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath Are Like Ram & Lakshman': Telugu Actor Suman (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath Are Like Ram & Lakshman': Telugu Actor Suman (WATCH)

'PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath Are Like Ram & Lakshman': Telugu Actor Suman (WATCH)

The 'Gabbar is Back' actor arrived at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to take part in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image

Several celebrities arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. 'Gabbar is Back' actor Suman also arrived at the temple to take part in the ceremony.

Talking to ANI the actor congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said, "Congratulations and best wishes to PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. These two are like Ram and Lakshman and had this temple come up here, I think (it) has been God's doing. He created them to build this temple...This will be the national monument for India..."

Apart from him, celebs like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchn, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and Anupam Kher and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have also arrived at the temple to take part in the grand ceremony.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the Pran Prathistha ceremony.

Read Also
Video: Sonu Nigam Irked By Man Who Came Close To Him For Selfie During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
article-image

The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla took place in the presence of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints apart from invited guests. It was marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple was held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has also been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Read Also
'Some People Are Sad & Empty': Netizens REACT To Malayalam Celebs Sharing Constitution Preamble Amid...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prakash Raj Shares Video Of Saffron Flag Hoisted Atop Church Amid Ram Mandir Inauguration, Asks...

Prakash Raj Shares Video Of Saffron Flag Hoisted Atop Church Amid Ram Mandir Inauguration, Asks...

PM Modi Asks Amitabh Bachchan About His Hand Surgery At Ram Mandir Consecration, Video Of Warm...

PM Modi Asks Amitabh Bachchan About His Hand Surgery At Ram Mandir Consecration, Video Of Warm...

Video Of Hema Malini's Celebratory Dance After 'Historic' Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Goes Viral

Video Of Hema Malini's Celebratory Dance After 'Historic' Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised In Mumbai After Fracturing His Knee & Shoulder: Reports

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised In Mumbai After Fracturing His Knee & Shoulder: Reports

VIDEO: Jubilant Kangana Ranaut Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony In Ayodhya

VIDEO: Jubilant Kangana Ranaut Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony In Ayodhya