 Kaantaye Kaantaye OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Saswata Chatterjee, Ananya Chatterjee's Bengali Series
Kaantaye Kaantaye OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Saswata Chatterjee, Ananya Chatterjee's Bengali Series

The Bengali crime-thriller series is inspired by Agatha Christie's play Mousetrap

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Kaantaye Kaantaye OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kaantaye Kaantaye is a suspense thriller series starring Saswata Chatterjee and Ananya Chatterjee in the lead roles. It will premiere on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Kaantaye Kaantaye?

The series will be released on August 15, 2024. It will be available on ZEE5.

Plot

The film is set against the backdrop of Darjeeling and narrates the story of PK Basu, who grieves his daughter's death and gets deeply affected by it when he gets to know that she was murdered.

Basu decides to take the help of a local police officer and uncover the truth behind the tragic incident. However, when the police can't solve the case, he is forced to take the matter into his own hands and use his observational abilities to expose the murderer. What happens when the murderer starts looking for the next victim?

article-image

Cast

The 10 episodic series features Saswata Chatterjee as PK Basu, Ananya Chatterjee as Rani Basu, Payel Sarkar as Kaveri Dutta Gupta, Soham Chakraborty as Subir Roy, Mir Afsar Ali as Inspector Nripen Ghoshal, Somraj Maity as Koushik Mitra, Subrata Datta as Raman Guha, Ayoshi Talukdar as Sujata Chatterjee, Kinjal Kumar Nanda as Noor Ali Baig, Rachel White as Neena Basu and Abhijit Guha as Arup, among others.

All about Kaantaye Kaantaye

The Bengali crime thriller series is inspired by Agatha Christie's play Mousetrap. It is written by Narayan Sanyal and directed by Joydeep Mukherjee. Sovon Lal Mukherjee has composed the music and Shyam Sundar Dey has produced the series with Shadoe Films. It is edited by Maloy Laha.

