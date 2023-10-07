 Kaala Paani: Trailer Of Mona Singh & Ashutosh Gowariker's Survival Drama Series Unveiled (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaala Paani: Trailer Of Mona Singh & Ashutosh Gowariker's Survival Drama Series Unveiled (WATCH)

Kaala Paani: Trailer Of Mona Singh & Ashutosh Gowariker's Survival Drama Series Unveiled (WATCH)

Kaala Paani is slated to release on Netflix on October 18, 2023.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Kaala Paani: Trailer Of Mona Singh & Ashutosh Gowariker's Survival Drama Series Unveiled (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Makers of the upcoming survival drama series 'Kaala Paani' on Saturday unveiled the official trailer.

"The walls of Kaala Paani are closing in, it's time to test your survival skills! Watch #KaalaPaani, premieres 18 October only on Netflix!" the OTT platform said in a post on Instagram.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the journeys of individuals who find themselves trapped on the islands, away from the mainland, with no immediate help in the offing. At an existential crossroad, will they manage to escape from Kaala Paani?

Watch Kaala Paani trailer:

Read Also
Mona Singh On Keeping Her Real Self Under Wraps During Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin: 'Even My Co-Stars...
article-image

Starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, the series promises "a survival drama unlike any other".

In an official statement, talking about Kaala Paani, Sameer Saxena said that he is thriller to to invite the audience to experience a new world of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with Kaala Paani.

"We are very happy to have partnered with Netflix to create Kaala Paani, that offers a perspective on the human behavior to survive, adapt and evolve as per the situation they find themselves in. The narrative has been crafted in a way that allows the audience to admire the complexities of the characters, their fight for survival and extent to which they would go to for their families, loved ones and themselves," he said.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani, with a screenplay by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket and Nimisha Misra.

Read Also
Ashutosh Gowariker To Make Film On Life Of Vedic Scholar-Philosopher-Saint Adi Shankaracharya
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ariana Grande Settles Divorce With Dalton Gomez, To Pay Estranged Husband USD 1.25 Million

Ariana Grande Settles Divorce With Dalton Gomez, To Pay Estranged Husband USD 1.25 Million

Mona Singh At Kaala Paani Trailer Launch: It’s The Best Time To Be An Actor In The Industry

Mona Singh At Kaala Paani Trailer Launch: It’s The Best Time To Be An Actor In The Industry

Shah Rukh Khan Approached AP Dhillon For Song In Jawan, Reveals Aaliyah Qureishi: 'He Is A Big Fan'

Shah Rukh Khan Approached AP Dhillon For Song In Jawan, Reveals Aaliyah Qureishi: 'He Is A Big Fan'

Kaala Paani: Trailer Of Mona Singh & Ashutosh Gowariker's Survival Drama Series Unveiled (WATCH)

Kaala Paani: Trailer Of Mona Singh & Ashutosh Gowariker's Survival Drama Series Unveiled (WATCH)

Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas Receives Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Ahead Of Her...

Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas Receives Death Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Ahead Of Her...