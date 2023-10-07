Kaala Paani: Trailer Of Mona Singh & Ashutosh Gowariker's Survival Drama Series Unveiled (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Makers of the upcoming survival drama series 'Kaala Paani' on Saturday unveiled the official trailer.

"The walls of Kaala Paani are closing in, it's time to test your survival skills! Watch #KaalaPaani, premieres 18 October only on Netflix!" the OTT platform said in a post on Instagram.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the journeys of individuals who find themselves trapped on the islands, away from the mainland, with no immediate help in the offing. At an existential crossroad, will they manage to escape from Kaala Paani?

Watch Kaala Paani trailer:

Starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, the series promises "a survival drama unlike any other".

In an official statement, talking about Kaala Paani, Sameer Saxena said that he is thriller to to invite the audience to experience a new world of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with Kaala Paani.

"We are very happy to have partnered with Netflix to create Kaala Paani, that offers a perspective on the human behavior to survive, adapt and evolve as per the situation they find themselves in. The narrative has been crafted in a way that allows the audience to admire the complexities of the characters, their fight for survival and extent to which they would go to for their families, loved ones and themselves," he said.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani, with a screenplay by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket and Nimisha Misra.