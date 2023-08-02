Mona Singh On Keeping Her Real Self Under Wraps During Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin: 'Even My Co-Stars Didn't Know How I Looked'

Actress Mona Singh, who is currently seen in the web series Kafas with Sharman Joshi, became a household name with her popular television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The actress marked her acting debut with the show in 2003 and her role has been etched in the memories of her fans.

For those unversed, nobody knew how Mona looked in real life and the mystery created quite a buzz about the show. Mona had played the role of Jasmeet Walia, aka Jassi, a simple middle-class girl with strong family values catapulted into a world of fashion and dubious morality.

In her latest interaction with MissMalini, Mona Singh revealed how she managed to keep her real self under wraps during the shoot of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.

Mona said, "There was a contract and I couldn't tell people who I was or how I looked. The channel also made sure I was hidden and kept inside and nobody could see me. Even my co-stars didn't know how I looked in person. And I'm not exaggerating. The media had challenged Sony channel that they will find out how I look. Then the channel got a little worried."

Read Also THIS Is Why Kafas Actress Mona Singh Will Never Break Her Jassi Image... Read On To Find Out

She added, "They put me up in a hotel in Powai and that is where we used to shoot. They kept me hidden in a room and my cars used to change everyday. There were paps waiting outside, hiding behind the hotel and near the studio. Mujhe toh Superman, Spiderman vali feeling aa rahi thi."

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Mona had earlier said, "It’s been 20 years since the show (Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin) and I am very grateful that I am amongst very few artistes, who beautifully shifted to OTT. Jassi will always be my second name because whatever I am today is because of Jassi."