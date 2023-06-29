THIS Is Why Kafas Actress Mona Singh Will Never Break Her Jassi Image... Read On To Find Out

Mona Singh | Pic: Instagram/monajsingh

Mona Singh is currently seen as Seema Vashisht in the web series Kafas. The show also stars Sharman Joshi and is based on the sensitive topic of child abuse. Directed by Sahil Sangha, it premiered on an OTT platform on June 23. The Free Press Journal caught up with Mona for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What made you say yes to an intense show like Kafas?

I feel such a kind of show should have been made till now and such stories need to be told. We all have to make a choice for society. We need to be vigilant and not treat such topics as taboos.

Being an actor, what are your thoughts on OTT being a liberal medium that it allows to tell a story like Kafas?

We have a very intense and a heavy topic in the show and OTT is a perfect fit. It deals with power versus morality. If money can buy reality and fight for justice, it requires a platform like OTT to talk about it. The show raises a lot of questions such as why parents take money to be tight lipped? But, it also depends from which background they come from and in what adverse situations they are.

Was it a conscious decision to do Kafas to break your image of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin?

It’s been 20 years since the show and I am very grateful that I am amongst very few artistes, who beautifully shifted to OTT. There are a very few television actors who are doing OTT shows. I am very happy about this transition in life. I can choose what I want to do and what I don’t want. It wasn’t like I had to break my old image. Jassi will always be my second name because whatever I am today is because of Jassi.

Can you tell us your working association with Sharman in Kafas?

It was such a delight to work with him. He is very calm, composed and cool headed. Our wavelength matched on the sets. We used to discuss what to do before every scene. He is always willing to learn and give his inputs.

There is so much work that is being produced on OTT. Why don’t we see you often?

I don’t like to be everywhere and doing everything but I have four releases this year so people would be seeing a lot of me ahead.

Of late, you have done emotionally taxing roles be it Kafas or Laal Singh Chaddha. Are you looking for lighter roles ahead?

I just finished shooting two projects. Those are light-hearted comedies and slice-of-life kind of shows which I have never done ever before. I am super excited about them. I am nervous since I haven’t attempted comedy before.