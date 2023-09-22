Ashutosh Gowariker To Make Film On Life Of Vedic Scholar-Philosopher-Saint Adi Shankaracharya

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Shankar'.

The film will bring the life and wisdom of 8th-century Vedic scholar and teacher, Adi Shankaracharya, to the screen.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the installation of 108-ft tall 'Statue of Oneness' of Adi Shankaracharya on the bank of the Narmada river at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

MP CM Chouhan unveiled the statue

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who unveiled the statue, later said that the time is absolutely right to explore the profound impact of Adi Shankaracharya's teachings, his intellectual prowess, and his tireless efforts to unify the diverse strands of Sanatan Dharma.

"And I am extremely happy that we are collaborating with the filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker for the same," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ashutosh Gowariker shared his enthusiasm through X

Ashutosh Gowariker shared his enthusiasm and said Adi Shankaracharya was a remarkable figure in Indian history, and his teachings continue to resonate with people around the world. "I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to illuminate his life and wisdom on the cinematic canvas in collaboration with Nyas and Ekatma Dham."

More details regarding the project are awaited.

Read Also No Car Day In Indore A Success Or A Failure?

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)