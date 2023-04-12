 K-pop star Ravi to exit from band VIXX after confessing his ‘foolish decision’ of escaping military service: ‘was desperate to delay it’
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
K-pop star Ravi | Photo File

K-Pop fans worldwide were left stunned yesterday when Ravi, the rapper from the popular boy band VIXX, announced his departure from the group. This came after a series of allegations that Ravi had attempted to evade his mandatory military service by providing false medical documents suggesting that he suffered from epilepsy.

The allegations resulted in Ravi being booked for evading military service, with prosecutors seeking a two-year prison sentence. Ravi issued an apology statement, admitting that he had been "desperate to push back my military service" and had made a "foolish decision" to do so.

He went on to apologize to epilepsy patients and their families, all those who had been hurt by his actions, and his fans.

Jellyfish Entertainment confirmed his exit

In the statement, Ravi also revealed that he had registered for public service and had been carrying out his duties since October of last year. He then made the difficult decision to leave VIXX to prevent any further damage to the team members who had been harmed by his fault.

Jellyfish Entertainment, the agency responsible for VIXX, released a statement apologizing for causing trouble to fans who support the group and confirming that Ravi would no longer be a part of VIXX.

Ravi promises to learn from his mistakes

Despite his remorse, a verdict on Ravi's prison sentence is expected to be announced soon. However, the rapper has promised to take all the criticism and use it to reflect, learn, and become a better person.

This news has come as a shock to fans worldwide, with many expressing their disappointment and sadness at the departure of one of their favourite members of the group. Nonetheless, it is a reminder that celebrities are not above the law, and that their actions have consequences, just like everyone else's.

